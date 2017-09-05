TouchPoints™ are an instant stress-reduction solution that could be used by a broad range of individuals with different needs. TouchPoints™ alleviate stress through neuroscience and technology. The wearable devices provide a non-invasive method to reduce stress using a patent pending technology called Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile (BLAST).
How do TouchPoints™ work to reduce your stress?
It's as simple as 1, 2, 3!
TouchPoints™ use bi-lateral alternating vibrations to disengage the body’s instinctive “fight or flight” response to stress. When an individual is stressed, the fight or flight part of the brain engages.
TouchPoints™ shift users thinking back into the logical, rational part of the brain, making stressful situations seem manageable.
Our customer case studies show the application of TouchPoints™ in a multitude of scenarios with significant results.
Here are just a few of the key results our case studies have revealed.
Neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin and executive and child advocate Vicki Mayo founded The Touchpoint Solution™ in late 2015 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety.
Dr. Serin knew that this was too powerful a tool to confine to doctor's offices. She partnered with Vicki Mayo to make this technology accessible to everyone and help create a more healthy, peaceful, and productive world.
We've created a culture that integrates conscious capitalism while combining neuroscience and technology into paradigm-changing consumer products that empower and improve lives and positively impact families and communities.
Not only is every set of TouchPoints™ packaged fulfilled by individuals with epilepsy or other disabilities, but we manufacture in the US, use local vendors, and give a portion of sales to fund our Touch of Hope Scholarship program.
