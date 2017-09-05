Use code 'holiday' for $25 off a $99+ purchase

Menu
0

Use code 'holiday' for $25 off a $99+ purchase

    0

    Your Cart is Empty

    over 70% reduction in stress in as few as 30 seconds

    TouchPoints™ are an instant stress-reduction solution that could be used by a broad range of individuals with different needs. TouchPoints™ alleviate stress through neuroscience and technology. The wearable devices provide a non-invasive method to reduce stress using a patent pending technology called Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile (BLAST).

    -The Huffington Post

    How do TouchPoints™ work to reduce your stress?

    It's as simple as 1, 2, 3!

    1. Reduces body sensations

    2. shifts fight or flight response

    3. creates neural pathways

    use discount code HOLIDAY at checkout for $25 off your order of $99+!

    BUY NOW

    or call 877-77-TOUCH to order

    How do TouchPoints™ work?

    TouchPoints™ use bi-lateral alternating vibrations to disengage the body’s instinctive “fight or flight” response to stress. When an individual is stressed, the fight or flight part of the brain engages.

    TouchPoints™ shift users thinking back into the logical, rational part of the brain, making stressful situations seem manageable.

    BUY NOW

    or call 877-77-TOUCH to order

    Need more proof? Here are the facts.

    Our customer case studies show the application of TouchPoints™ in a multitude of scenarios with significant results.

    Here are just a few of the key results our case studies have revealed.

    Case Studies

    BETTER LIVING THROUGH NEUROSCIENCE

    Neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin and executive and child advocate Vicki Mayo founded The Touchpoint Solution™ in late 2015 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety.

    Dr. Serin knew that this was too powerful a tool to confine to doctor's offices. She partnered with Vicki Mayo to make this technology accessible to everyone and help create a more healthy, peaceful, and productive world.

    We've created a culture that integrates conscious capitalism while combining neuroscience and technology into paradigm-changing consumer products that empower and improve lives and positively impact families and communities.

    Not only is every set of TouchPoints™ packaged fulfilled by individuals with epilepsy or other disabilities, but we manufacture in the US, use local vendors, and give a portion of sales to fund our Touch of Hope Scholarship program.

    BUY NOW

    Experience TouchPoints™ for yourself

    We offer a hassle-free 30 day money back guarantee on every order.

    You'll have 30 days to try out your TouchPoints™ and see how they work for you.

    If for any reason you don't love them, let us know and we'll give you a full refund.

    use discount code HOLIDAY at checkout for $25 off your order of $99+!

    BUY NOW

    or call 877-77-TOUCH