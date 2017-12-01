Use code 'holiday' for $25 off a $99+ purchase

    Introduce peace into your daily life

    TouchPoints™ are non-invasive lifestyle wearables that use patent-pending neuroscientific technology to relieve stress by over 70% in as few as 30 seconds.

    They have been reported to help users cope with conditions such as Parkinson's, Autism, and ADHD along with insomnia and general stress.

    How do they work? It's as simple as 1, 2, 3!

    Calm
    Use TouchPoints™ to relieve stress in the moment by altering your body's Fight, Flight, or Freeze (F3) response.

    Focus
    Use TouchPoints™ at work or while doing homework, or anytime when attention needs to be paid during a difficult situation. 

    Sleep
    Using TouchPoints™ at night for 15 minutes in bed before falling asleep can help put you in a restful state of mind.

    Anger
    Using TouchPoints™ when angry or frustrated can help calm you down and settle your mood.

    Performance
    Use TouchPoints™ before a speech, game, test, etc. to optimize your performance.

    Craving
    Use TouchPoints™ at the onset of a craving or before you know you are going to encounter a craving to curb it.

    How can TouchPoints™ help you?

    From general stress to autism to sleep difficulties, TouchPoints™ have helped thousands of individuals in many different situations. To better understand how TouchPoints™ can benefit you, check out our use cases.

